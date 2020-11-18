Indian Army establishes living facilities for troops deployed in eastern Ladakh

india

The Indian Army said on Wednesday that it has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

“Troops in frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements,” it said.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also get affected for a brief period of time, it said.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.