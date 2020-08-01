Indian Army soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

india

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed late on Friday night as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division of the district, they added.

More details are awaited.