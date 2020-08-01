e-paper
Home / India News / Indian Army soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Indian Army soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division of the district, they added.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army soldiers seen near the site in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army soldiers seen near the site in Jammu and Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times/Representative Picture)
         

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed late on Friday night as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division of the district, they added.

More details are awaited.

