Indian Army wrongly projected farmers as terrorists: Pakistan

The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that the Indian Army has wrongly projected two Pakistani farmers, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control, as members of a proscribed terror group.

General officer Commanding of the Indian Army’s 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon said on September 4 that Pakistan was desperate to push in as many terrorists into the Kashmir Valley as possible, especially after August 5 when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have apprehended two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists alive during one such foiled attempt,” General Dhillon told reporters in Srinagar.

In a video shown at the briefing, the two terrorists identified themselves as Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Nazim who were residents of Rawalpindi in Pakistan. The duo admitted that they were being trained by the LeT and the Pakistan Army personnel, and named several of their accomplices.

The Pakistan Army said in statement on Saturday that Khalil, 30, and Nazeem, 21, were local farmers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control near Hajipir while they had “gone for grass cutting”.

Both the individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and residents of village Terraban (Hillan) along the LoC and not of Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Army said.

