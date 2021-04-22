Indian double mutant strain of Covid-19 detected in Assam

Assam recorded the first instance of the Indian double mutant strain of Covid-19 on Thursday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The strain B.1.617 was detected in passengers who landed at the Dibrugarh airport. The state had earlier recorded the UK variant of the virus.

“We have found a patient with the Indian double mutant strain of Covid-19 at Dibrugarh during tests conducted on incoming passengers. This strain spreads very fast and is more dangerous. Hence, I request the public to be more careful,” said Sarma.

The minister informed that though there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days, the state has adequate infrastructure and logistics to tackle the rise in patients.

“We have adequate supply of oxygen, Remdesivir injections as well as ICU beds. If there is a huge surge in patients in coming days, there could be problems. But at present there is no scarcity,” said Sarma.

On Wednesday, Assam recorded 1665 new cases and 5 Covid-19 deaths. The state has 9,048 active cases at present. In view of rising cases, the state government has made testing and seven-day home quarantine of all incoming passengers mandatory.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had an all-party meeting with leaders of most political parties in the state to discuss the present situation and take suggestions from them.

“I appeal to all to strictly follow all the guidelines issued by the health department in tackling Covid-19. People have to be aware that unless we take the safety measures seriously, the situation might go out of control,” Sonowal said after the meeting.

According to a state government release, leaders of all political parties appreciated the measures initiated by the state government to control the spread of the virus and assured all support as and when needed.