Indian envoy hoists tricolour in China as diaspora joins cultural celebrations

Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Friday hoisted the tricolour as the Embassy here celebrated the 79th Independence Day at a colourful ceremony attended by a large number of the diaspora members. Indian diaspora celebrates 79th Independence day in China.(X/@EOIBeijing)

After the flag hoisting, Rawat read excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation, followed by cultural events.

Members of the Indian diaspora, including Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Vice President Ajay Bhushan Pandey, attended the event.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur hoisted the tricolour at the chancery premises.

The event was attended by over 200 Indian nationals residing within the consulate’s jurisdiction spanning across Shanghai Municipality and the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, along with distinguished guests, community leaders, friends of India from the local Chinese community, and members of the diplomatic corps, a press release from the consulate said.