Indian Hotels Company opens up luxury hotels for doctors battling Covid-19 crisis

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:09 IST

In an attempt to help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its intensifying battle against Covid-19, the Indian Hotels Company (IHC), a subsidiary of the Tata Group and owner of the Taj brand of hotels, is offering rooms at five of their hotels in Mumbai to BMC doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients.

With doctors working round-the-clock and no home visits allowed, the idea is to give them a place close by where they can sleep, rest and recuperate without having to worry about long commutes, housekeeping or meals.

Rooms at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Taj Land’s End in Bandra, Taj Santacruz, The President at Cuffe Parade and the IHC’s Ginger hotel in Andheri are now available to doctors and medical staff from municipal-run hospitals such as Kasturba in Chinchpokli, Bhabha in Bandra and Rajawadi in Ghatkopar, among others.

The Ginger hotels in Noida and Madgaon, Goa, will also be providing rooms to medical staff in those cities.

“The rooms are free of cost for our medical staff and have been voluntarily offered by the Taj Group,” Vijay Patil, public relations officer with the BMC said. “The medical staff will be housed on blocked-off floors at these hotels, so they don’t have to come in contact with guests. Plus we the civic administrations along with the hotel staff are carrying out the necessary checks to carefully monitor and sanitize rooms and prioritize health and safety for all.”

An IHC spokesperson added that “during these trying times, the company was keenly aware of its responsibility to its community and to the medical fraternity combating the spread of the virus.”

“We deeply value the contributions of the medical community and will continue to work with them and local authorities as we navigate this crisis,” he added.