Indian man found dead in lagoon in Sharjah

A 42-year-old Indian man was found dead in a lagoon in Sharjah, prompting police to launch an investigation, a media report said on Tuesday. The body was noticed on Sunday by a passerby, who informed police.

A team comprising police officers, forensic experts and crime scene specialists reached the site and fished out the body and shifted it to the forensic laboratory for autopsy, the Khaleej Times reported.

Police said they could not figure out the reason of death as there were no signs of violence on his body.

The forensic report will reveal the cause of his death. The Indian man has not been named. The case has been referred to Al Buhaira police station for further investigation.