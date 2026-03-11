Indian among 4 injured as drones fall near Dubai airport amid Iran-US war

“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X.

An Indian national was among four people who were injured in Dubai on Wednesday after drones reportedly fell near the airport in the city. The Indian national suffered moderate injuries in the attack, the Dubai Media Office said.

Authorities said flight operations continued.

Dubai International Airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world’s busiest hub for international travel.

Officials have been working to restore and maintain the flight schedule even as the airport has been targeted during the ongoing conflict.

Iran launched missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf, including oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as Israel and the United States carried out strikes across the Islamic Republic.

Saudi Arabia and several other countries said their air defences intercepted multiple drone attacks.

