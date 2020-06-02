Indian Navy gears up for relief and rescue ops in Cyclone Nisarga aftermath

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:38 IST

With the impending landfall of Cyclone Nisarga in the next 24 hours, authorities are racing against time to deal with it and ensure minimum damage to life and property from the cyclonic storm.

Nisarga is expected to make landfall very close to Alibagh in Maharashtra on the afternoon of June 3. An alert has been sounded in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of the cyclonic storm. According to the Met department, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rain in these districts on June 3 and 4 under the impact of the cyclone.

Along with Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, agencies like the NDRF and the NDMA, the armed forces have also geared up to deal assist in the relief and rescue operations.

To that end, Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding of both urban and rural areas in coordination with the respective state governments on the Western seaboard.

According to a press release, In Mumbai, the Navy will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area. These teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place.

Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas. The respective Area and Station Commanders are in touch with the State authorities, NDRF and SDRF to be able to respond to a crisis situation in the shortest possible time, the press release said.

Meanwhile, 2700 people from Alibaug where Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make a landfall, have been evacuated to nearest relief centres.

Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra to deal with the situation after Nisarga makes a landfall.