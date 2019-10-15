e-paper
Indian Railway to become world first ‘net-zero’ carbon emitter by 2030: Piyush Goyal

As per the NITI Aayog data, Carbon Dioxide emission from Indian Railway was around 6.84 million tons in 2014. Amid global concern over climate change, Indian railways is also working to reduce the carbon emission.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Goyal said that the Indian railways will be 100 percent electrically run by 2023.
Goyal said that the Indian railways will be 100 percent electrically run by 2023.(Hindustan Times)
         

Indian Railways will become the world first “net-zero” carbon emitter by 2030, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

“By 2030, we are working to make the Indian railways the world’s first net-zero railway. The Government is phasing out the old coal plants, which is going to help reduce environmental pollution, and will also create the demand for new plants and spur the investment cycle,” Goyal said while speaking at third India Energy Forum CERAWeek 2019.

As per the NITI Aayog data, Carbon Dioxide emission from Indian Railway was around 6.84 million tons in 2014. Amid global concern over climate change, Indian railways is also working to reduce the carbon emission.

Goyal said that the Indian railways will be 100 percent electrically run by 2023. “By the year 2023, Indian railways will be the first railways of the size and scale that we have to be 100 percent electrically run.”

“We will demonstrate to the world, the path PM Narendra Modi ji has shown to the world, the path towards climate justice and everybody contributing to make the world a better place to live in,” he added.

While talking about the energy sector, Goyal said that India is willing to engage with modern technology and is looking at self-sufficiency in domestic production.

“The energy sector is on the verge of a revolution in the country. We are willing to engage with modern technology and are looking at self-sufficiency in domestic production,” Goyal said.

“India has opened up its Foreign Direct Investment to almost all sectors, except for those which are a Security Concern or a National Policy concern,” he added.

India is the third-largest energy consumer in the world in absolute terms, after the United States, but per capita, energy consumption is very low. There is a need for a healthy mix of all commercial energy sources.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:25 IST

