Indian Railways to unveil new train timetable from January 1 | Check details

Indian Railways timetable: A new timetable for trains will be released by Indian Railways on January 1, 2025. The 44th edition of 'Trains at a Glance' will continue to operate according to the current timetable until December 31, 2024. The 'Trains at a Glance' (TAG) operating timetable is usually released by the Ministry of Railways.(Representational image)

The All India Railway Timetable - Trains at a Glance (TAG), published by Indian Railways last year, came into effect on October 1. The official Indian Railways website also offers the TAG. The Ministry of Railways intends to launch the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro), two Amrit Bharat Express trains, and all 136 Vande Bharat Express trains in 2025.

To improve passenger comfort and efficiency, the national operator launched 70 new services and 64 Vande Bharat trains last year, The Economic Times reported.

The 'Trains at a Glance' (TAG) operating timetable is usually released by the Ministry of Railways by 30 June of each year; the updated timetable becomes effective on 1 July. However, the rules were changed this year.

What is Trains At A Glance (TAG) from Indian Railways?

Important information is included in Indian Railways' Trains at a Glance (TAG), which includes a route map, station index, information about trains, trains between significant stations, station code index, train number index, and train name index. It also contains information on passenger interest and usage, including commercial elements like the reservation period, online reservation, Tatkal scheme, refund policies, and train ticket discounts.

In the meantime, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring that the millions of pilgrims who will be attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 have access to top-notch amenities, reports news agency PTI.

In addition to operating over 3,000 special fare trains, plans are underway to offer shelter for more than 100,000 people, according to an official statement. Furthermore, Maha Kumbh Gramme, a posh tent city next to Triveni Sangam, has been completed by Indian Railways' tourist and hospitality division, IRCTC.

From 10 January to 28 February, reservations for stays at Mahakumbh Gramme can be made online. The IRCTC website makes reservations simple, while the Mahakumbh App and the websites of the Tourism Department and IRCTC also provide further information.