India inflicts casualties on Pakistan after shelling kills soldier in J&K

An Indian soldier died after Pakistani troops opened heavy fire along the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian Army said it “retaliated strongly and inflicted casualties to Pakistani soldiers besides causing heavy damage to enemy posts across the border.”

The slain soldier has been identified as Naik Krishan Lal, 34, of Ghagriyal village in Akhnoor teshsil of Jammu district.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devendra Anand said, “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today. Indian Army responded strongly and effectively. Heavy damage to Pak Army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by our troops”.

“However, in the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal attained martyrdom,” he added.

The Defence spokesperson, said Naik, who was survived by his wife Shashi Devi, was a “brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.” The nation will always remain “indebted to him” for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

A 10-day-old baby Mohsin injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along in Poonch sector on July 28 evening, died from his injuries at a Poonch hospital on July 29.

The infant, his mother Fatima Jan (35) and another civilian Mohammad Arif (40) were injured when mortar shells fired by Pakistan hit their village in Shahpur sector on Sunday.

On July 29 cross-border firing by Pakistani troops continued, prompting a strong response from Indian soldiers in the Shahpur sector.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was injured in another incident of cross-border firing by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

