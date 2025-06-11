Indian wrestled to ground, handcuffed, detained at Newark airport entered US illegally

An Indian national, whose detention at Newark airport in New Jersey was captured in a viral video, had illegally entered the United States (US) without a valid visa, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The youth was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. (X)

A non-resident Indian filmed the detention of the Indian youth at Newark airport and posted the video on social media on June 8. The video triggered a reaction in India as it showed the youth being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by American security personnel.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the individual shown being detained at Newark airport in the social media post had illegally entered the US without a valid visa. “Our consulate in New York ascertained that the individual, who belongs to Haryana, entered the US without a valid visa and is being deported back to India in line with a court order,” one of the people said.

While the Indian youth was transiting through Newark airport, US authorities concluded that “his behaviour was not conducive to travel” and he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility, the person said. “Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India. Our consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with US authorities on this matter,” the person added.

The US embassy in New Delhi said in a social media post on Tuesday that the US will not “tolerate illegal entry” or “abuse of visas”. Without referring to any specific case, the embassy said that the US continues to welcome legitimate travellers. “However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the embassy said.