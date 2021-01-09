Indian-American named to Houston Board of Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
Bhavesh V Patel, an Indian-American top executive of a multinational chemical company, has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas to its Houston branch’s board of directors.
Patel, 53, is the chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of LyondellBasell Industries, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas appointed Patel to its Houston branch’s board of directors for a term ending December 31, 2023.
He joined LyondellBasell in 2010 and held a variety of senior leadership roles including senior vice president, Olefins and Polyolefins – Americas; senior vice president, Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International, based in the Netherlands; and executive vice president, Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International.
Patel was named the CEO and chairman of the company’s management board in January 2015.
Prior to joining LyondellBasell, he held multiple leadership positions for Chevron Corporation and its affiliates for more than 20 years.
Patel is a member of the board of directors of the Greater Houston Partnership, a member of the Business Roundtable, and serves as vice chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee of the American Chemistry Council.
He is a member of the external advisory council of the Ohio State University’s College of Engineering and a member of the dean's advisory council for the Fox School of Business at Temple University.
Patel is also a member of the advisory committee for the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and Greater Houston (IACCGH).
"We are proud that our Advisor Bob Patel will be serving on this august body,” Jagdip Ahluwalia, Founding Secretary of IACCGH, told PTI.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is one of a dozen institutions nationwide whose responsibility is implementing the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System.
Its responsibilities include reviewing price inflation and charting economic growth, as well as regulating the banks within its territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox