Indian-flagged vessel Jag Prakash stranded in Strait of Hormuz sails away safely

One of the 28 Indian-flagged vessel stranded in the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has sailed away safely, PTI news agency reported on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman. (REUTERS)

The Indian ship, Jag Prakash, carrying oil from Oman to Africa has set sail from the east of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key transit route for one fifth of the global energy supplies.

Hundreds of ships have been stranded in the maritime lane since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran targeted the region in ​retaliation.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said at a media briefing that one of the four Indian ships stranded to the east of the strait has now set sail, carrying fuel for an African destination, PTI reported.

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Sinha said that of the total 28 Indian vessels stuck near the strait, 24 of them were to the West of the strategic route, while the remaining four were to the east.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the Strait of Hormuz that separates the Iranian coast from Oman. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage.

Key facts about Jag Prakash Ship tracking websites showed Jag Prakash loading gasoline from Sohar port in Oman and was headed to Tanga in Tanzania. The ship will reach its destination on March 21.

Meanwhile, three vessels remain stuck at ​the east side with 76 sailors on board, Sinha said. The other 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf have 668 ​sailors onboard, the report said.

The official said that around 23,000 Indian seafarers were working across merchant, harbour and offshore vessels in the wider Gulf region.

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"All Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored," Sinha said, adding that DG Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails and facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers.

The development comes days after a Liberian flagged tanker hauling Saudi Arabian crude, captained by an Indian, cleared the Strait of Hormuz and berthed at the port of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday, becoming the first India-destined vessel to safely transit the waterway.

Iranian envoy says ‘will try our best’ While, 27 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has said that "we will try our best" to resolve the issue.

While interacting with reporters, Fathali said, "We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith."

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Asked if Iran would allow Indian-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Fathali said, "As I said in my speech, we have a good relation with the government of India, and our officials talked yesterday with the Indian government and its officials. I think we should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. As for your question, we will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future."