Indians can now visit 58 countries without a visa: Check full list

Being able to fly to a country visa-free is certainly a privilege one would love to enjoy. Tedious visa processes with all the cumbersome paperwork and long waiting lists do not make for an enjoyable experience. The privilege of visiting a country visa-free, however, heavily depends on how strong the passport one holds is. Laos is among 58 countries Indians can visit visa-free. (Unsplash)

According to the Henley Passport Index, India’s passport ranking dropped to 81 in 2025, allowing the Indian nationals limited visa-free access to countries across the world. In 2024, India’s ranking was 80.

While Indian nationals may require to obtain a visa to visit popular destinations such as Europe, the United States or the United Kingdom, they still have access to as many as 58 countries where they can visit without any visa. Among these destinations are some highly popular and sought-after tourist places such as Indonesia and Mauritius, the list also includes some lesser-known countries that offer a lot to explore - including Laos, Fiji, Madagascar and more.

The list includes several African destinations, ideal for connecting with nature and exploring wildlife. Places such as Kenya and Zimbabwe in Africa are known for their diverse and rich wildlife, and these countries are available for Indians to visit visa-free. In Oceania, countries such as Fiji, Micronesia, Palau Islands, Vanuatu are a part of the said list.

Here is a full list of countries Indians can visit visa-free:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouri

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Iran

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (Special administrative regions of China)

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe