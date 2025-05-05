Indians can now visit 58 countries without a visa: Check full list
Among countries that require no visa for Indians to visit are some highly popular and sought-after tourist destinations such as Indonesia, Mauritius, Maldives.
Being able to fly to a country visa-free is certainly a privilege one would love to enjoy. Tedious visa processes with all the cumbersome paperwork and long waiting lists do not make for an enjoyable experience. The privilege of visiting a country visa-free, however, heavily depends on how strong the passport one holds is.
According to the Henley Passport Index, India’s passport ranking dropped to 81 in 2025, allowing the Indian nationals limited visa-free access to countries across the world. In 2024, India’s ranking was 80.
While Indian nationals may require to obtain a visa to visit popular destinations such as Europe, the United States or the United Kingdom, they still have access to as many as 58 countries where they can visit without any visa. Among these destinations are some highly popular and sought-after tourist places such as Indonesia and Mauritius, the list also includes some lesser-known countries that offer a lot to explore - including Laos, Fiji, Madagascar and more.
The list includes several African destinations, ideal for connecting with nature and exploring wildlife. Places such as Kenya and Zimbabwe in Africa are known for their diverse and rich wildlife, and these countries are available for Indians to visit visa-free. In Oceania, countries such as Fiji, Micronesia, Palau Islands, Vanuatu are a part of the said list.
Here is a full list of countries Indians can visit visa-free:
Angola
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouri
Dominica
Ethiopia
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia
Iran
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Macao (Special administrative regions of China)
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Micronesia
Mongolia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe