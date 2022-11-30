India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu gets one year extension

The tenure of India’s ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was extended for a year till the end of January 2024 by the government of India.

A notification published in the Gazette of India on November 28 states, “The President of India is pleased to re-employ Taranjit Singh Sandhu (IFS:1988), an officer of Grade 1 of IFS, as Ambassador of India to the United States of America, for a period of 01 year with effect from 01.02.2023 to 31.01.2024 or until further orders.”

Also Read:India’s US envoy Sandhu visits Dalip Singh Saund Post Office in California

Sandhu, who was due to retire in January 2023, is a veteran US hand who has served in Washington DC thrice — as a young political officer handling the Congress between 1997 and 2000, as the deputy chief of mission between 2013 and 2017, and then as ambassador from early 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON