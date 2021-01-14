IND USA
India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,512,093.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10.5 million; 16,946 new cases in last 24 hours

The national caseload is at 10,512,093, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:15 AM IST

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 10.5 million mark as the Union health ministry on Thursday announced the country had logged 16,946 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. With this latest rise, India’s tally of Covid-19 infections reached 10,512,093, the second-highest globally after that of the United States.

Continuing with the trend of more daily recoveries from the disease than new cases, 17,652 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 10,146,763, the ministry’s dashboard showed. In the same duration, the dashboard showed, 198 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 151,727. There was a further dip in active cases, which fell to 213,603, down by 904. Together, recovered cases, active cases and deaths contribute 96.51%, 2.04% and 1.44%, respectively, to the national tally.

The new positive cases came from a total of 743,191 samples tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that till Wednesday, total 184,232,305 samples had been tested for the disease.


India is scheduled to begin its vaccination drive on January 16, which is set to be the largest globally. Two vaccines have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the country: Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, which will be its first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19. Covishield, meanwhile, will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said 30 million frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, with a total of 300 million citizens to be inoculated in the coming few months. Vaccine shipment started on Tuesday and doses have been transported from Pune and Hyderabad to various cities across the country, including Delhi.

Straw and stubble burning by farmers are a major cause of air pollution in north India.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Air pollution shot up in some northern towns last year despite lockdown

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to mediapersons (ANI Photo)
india news

Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Sing

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Panchayat at Saroorpur Kala village in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo )
india news

Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The panchayat also decided to visit the protesting farmers in Delhi with ration and other essential items on January 16.
Dhananjay Munde. (HT archive)
india news

Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the rape allegations against Dhananjay Munde are serious in nature and the party will have to take a decision on the latter’s continuation in the MVA government
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
india news

Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Armed Forces Veterans Day: Rajnath's 'superpower' remark is a message to China

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Talking about the 48,000 crore defence deal cleared by the Centre on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh said the decision will help generate more than 50,000 job opportunities in the country.
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File photo)
india news

It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
He added that the Congress was left with 21 seats in 2013 and came back with full majority only because of its workers
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
india news

BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:47 PM IST
With over 200 global speakers, the two-day summit is focussed on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries globally to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems
Gandhi is in Tamil Nadu to take stock of Congress’ preparation ahead of the legislative assembly elections due in April-May this year and also participated in Pongal and Jallikattu celebrations in Madurai.(File Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt trying to destroy farmers: Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
india news

Bird flu: Samples test negative, Delhi poultry markets to reopen

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said he has directed for withdrawal of orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks
The Serum Institute CEO said a special purpose vehicle housing its pandemic-related products should be valued at $12 billion to $13 billion.(REUTERS)
india news

Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also said his company, the world's biggest vaccine maker, would start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate from around April.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
india news

Congress links Kerala chief minister to gold smuggling

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Congress MLA PT Thomas claimed Vijayan was aware of the activities of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was arrested three months back in connection with the gold recovery at the Thiruvananthapuram airport
Bombay high court.
india news

Med students can seek course transfer in case of permanent disability: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The division bench was hearing petition filed by a medical student pursuing MBBS course at Government Medical College at Akola who had sought transfer claiming that she suffered from allergic bronchitis with chronic bronchial asthma
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (HT file)
india news

Delhi government relieves teachers from bird flu duties

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The move comes a day after a group of teachers, along with civil defence volunteers, were deployed at various borders to check and report any illegal transportation of poultry or live birds into Delhi
