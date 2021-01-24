India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday breached the 10.65 million mark after 14,849 infections and 155 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll from the disease has reached 153,339 and the active cases in India, which is the second worst-hit nation by the pandemic, have dropped below 184,500, which accounts for 1.73% of the total caseload. The recoveries from the disease have been on the rise and have reached 10.31 million with 15,948 more people recovering between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

In the last eight days since the nationwide inoculation drive began, 1,582,201 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, the health ministry said. As many as 191,609 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Till 6pm on Saturday, 123 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported and 11 people have been hospitalised so far, which the ministry said was 0.0007% of the total vaccinations. Six people have died after receiving the jab, however, none of the deaths has been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination, the health ministry said.

In the first phase of the immunisation campaign, nearly 30 million health and frontline workers will be given the shot, whereas, in the second phase, the government aims to administer the vaccine dose to about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to take the vaccine shot in the second phase.

Also Read: India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week

India is also exporting vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius. There are plans to supply doses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Two vaccines-Covidshield developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc and Covaxin developed locally by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- are being administered in the world’s largest immunisation drive.