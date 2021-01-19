India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 10,064, recoveries surpass 10.22 million

India’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) came down to 10,064 on Tuesday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Though the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 10,581,837, the active caseload has come down to 200,528, which is merely 1.97% of the country’s total tally.

As many as 10,228,753 people have recovered from the viral disease with 17,411 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Recoveries account for 96.59% of the total cases, according to the health ministry.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

The decline in active cases comes at a time when the Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway across the nation. A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the first three days of the immunisation drive. Following the inoculation, 580 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported so far. Out of these, seven required hospitalisation.

Officials said concerns over the vaccines’ safety appear to have deterred many people as side-effects of the jabs were being highlighted.

Two vaccines-Serum Institute of India’s Oxford-AstraZeneca called Covidshield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which is still in the third phase of trials- are being administered to the beneficiaries across all states.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, nearly 30 million health and frontline workers are being given the dose and in the second phase, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection, will be vaccinated.

The health ministry has also released fact sheets for both the vaccines that are approved for use in India, warning against use of these vaccines in immuno-compromised persons or in persons taking medicines that can affect the immune system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON