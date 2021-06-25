India's daily Covid-19 cases falls to 51,667, infection tally crosses 30.13 mn

India's Covid-19 cases rose by 51,667 and fatalities by 1,329 over the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 30,134,445 and pushed the death toll at 393,310, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. The number of active cases declined to 612,868 as 64,527 people recovered from the Covid-19 and the total number now stands at 29,128,267, data updated at 8am showed.

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached above 300 million, as per a provisional report till 7pm on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. According to the report, the total count was 30,72,46,600. More than 6 million vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 11:59pm, the health ministry informed.





After battling the second wave of Covid-19 for two months, the country is facing new concerns regarding the possible third wave and the latest mutation of the virus, Delta Plus. So far, the country has at least 40 cases with the maximum being reported from Maharashtra and is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The Delta Plus variant has been found in the Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra, and Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala.

The Centre on Thursday wrote to the chief ministers of the three states and requested them to take up immediate containment measures against the Delta Plus variant outbreak.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the letter, requested the chief secretaries to take up immediate containment measures in districts that are reporting the cases of the latest mutation. Bhushan also asked them to prevent crowds and intermingling of people and asked them to conduct widespread testing, prompt tracing.

