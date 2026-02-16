India’s first ‘cow culture museum’ to come up in UP's Mathura, says govt body

India’s first cow culture museum will be set up in Mathura, an Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad announced on Sunday, adding that facility will come up on the campus of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University in Mathura. Museum will display approximately 100 digital and physical models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in India. (Representative image/Unplash)

The announcement was made after a meeting of district and Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad officials held in Mathura on Saturday. The Parishad was set up to preserve the heritage of the Braj region.

Also read | Opinion: Why India must now bet big on animal vaccines

In a statement on Sunday, the Parishad said that the museum will convey the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of the cow, as well as its scientific utility to the general public.

During the meeting, Agra divisional commissioner Nagendra Pratap said the unique amalgamation of tradition and science will foster a holistic understanding of cow conservation, the statement added.

Pratap said the museum will display approximately 100 digital and physical models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in the country, as well as endangered species, to provide future generations with a comprehensive understanding of India’s rich cow heritage.

A running exhibition dedicated to cow milk and its products will be the “major attraction” and the people will be informed about their nutritional and Ayurvedic benefits by using modern techniques, he said.

A dairy parlour will also be developed on the premises, offering visitors pure dairy products, he added.