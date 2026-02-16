Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India’s first ‘cow culture museum’ to come up in UP's Mathura, says govt body

    Exhibition dedicated to cow milk and its products will be an attraction, people to be informed about their benefits by using modern techniques, official said.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India’s first cow culture museum will be set up in Mathura, an Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad announced on Sunday, adding that facility will come up on the campus of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University in Mathura.

    Museum will display approximately 100 digital and physical models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in India. (Representative image/Unplash)
    Museum will display approximately 100 digital and physical models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in India. (Representative image/Unplash)

    The announcement was made after a meeting of district and Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad officials held in Mathura on Saturday. The Parishad was set up to preserve the heritage of the Braj region.

    Also read | Opinion: Why India must now bet big on animal vaccines

    In a statement on Sunday, the Parishad said that the museum will convey the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of the cow, as well as its scientific utility to the general public.

    During the meeting, Agra divisional commissioner Nagendra Pratap said the unique amalgamation of tradition and science will foster a holistic understanding of cow conservation, the statement added.

    Pratap said the museum will display approximately 100 digital and physical models of cattle. This will include all major cattle breeds found in the country, as well as endangered species, to provide future generations with a comprehensive understanding of India’s rich cow heritage.

    A running exhibition dedicated to cow milk and its products will be the “major attraction” and the people will be informed about their nutritional and Ayurvedic benefits by using modern techniques, he said.

    A dairy parlour will also be developed on the premises, offering visitors pure dairy products, he added.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest USA vs NED Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/India’s First ‘cow Culture Museum’ To Come Up In UP's Mathura, Says Govt Body
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes