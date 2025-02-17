India's Got Latent row: Allahbadia 'still out of contact', SC hearing on Tuesday | Latest

In the latest developments in the ‘India’s Got Latent' controversy, the Supreme Court on Monday listed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against multiple FIRs for hearing on February 18, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) gave fresh dates to Allahbadia and others after they failed to appear for hearing on the day. Ranveer Allahbadia is currently under fire for his remarks on India's Got Latent

Further, a fresh First Information Report (FIR) was reportedly filed against the group, while the Maharashtra Police's cyber cell rejected comedian Samay Raina's request for a virtual appearance, and asked Ranveer Allahbadia to join the investigation on February 24.

Here are the latest updates in the India's Got Latent row:

(1.) On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea seeking consolidation of multiple FIRs against him. However, according to police, he is ‘continuously out of contact’ with the investigation agencies.

(2.) The podcaster, who is also known as ‘BeerBiceps' and whose ‘parents-sex' remark led to the ongoing controversy, will be represented by lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

(3.) After the group failed to appear before it at 12 pm on Monday, the NCW gave a fresh date of March 6 to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra.

(4.) On the other hand, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have been issued fresh summons for March 11.

(5.) The cyber cell has asked Samay Raina to come and record his statement on Tuesday, declining his request to sign the statement virtually as he is in the United States, and will return to India on March 17.

(6.) Ranveer Allahbadia, meanwhile, has been summoned to appear before the cyber cell on February 24.

(7.) A third FIR has been filed against the group, according to an India Today report. They already have FIRs registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati (Assam).

(8.) Meanwhile, the male contestant who was asked the controversial question, has backed the panelists, saying they were being ‘unfairly targeted.’

(9.) In a video on his Instagram account, the 18-year-old Mumbai resident said, “I don’t want my favourite creators getting hate for no reason because half of the people don’t even know what happened in that episode like they make sure that kid was comfortable while they make jokes. I f*****g love Samay. He is the most humble guy I have ever met before India’s Got Latent. I used to attend his shows dude. That guy is so f*****g humble."

(10.) The controversy stems from Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent', in which content creator Apoorva Mukhija also made statements that stirred row. The show has been taken down from YouTube.