India's Su-30MKI fighter jets get refuelled mid-air by UAE Air Force tanker

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday thanked the UAE Air Force for providing mid-air refuelling to its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets on their way to Egypt. The IAF said that the UAE's MRTT aircraft assisted the Su-30MKI formation to undertake nearly six hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for a leadership program.

The air force also shared the breathtaking pictures of Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets and UAE's MRTT aircraft flying in a formation for the in-flight refueling.

“#IAF deeply appreciates the in-flight refuelling provided by Su-30MKI formation @UAE Air Force MRTT aircraft which assisted the IAF Su-30 MkI formation to seamlessly undertake nearly 6 hours non-stop ferry while proceeding to Egypt for the Tactical Leadership Program,” IAF tweeted from its official handle.

UAE Air Force MRTT aircraft provides mid-air refuelling of the IAF Su-30 MKI..

In aerial refueling, fuel is pumped from one aircraft to another while they fly in formation.

This is not the first time that UAE Air Force has assisted in mid-air refueling. In March last year, the air force tankers of the Arab nation provided aerial refuelling to a batch of three Rafale fighter jets during a non-stop flight from France to India. The IAF had then described the cooperation as another milestone in the strong relationship between the two air forces.

On Wednesday, a team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt to participate in a bilateral ‘Tactical Leadership Programme’ with the Egyptian Air Force. The IAF said that the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices.

