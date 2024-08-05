IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Dhaka amid Bangladesh unrest

IndiGo and Air India on Monday cancelled their flights from India to Bangladesh capital Dhaka due to the unrest in the neighbouring country. This aerial photo shows anti-government protestors set fire at Bangabandhu memorial museum at Dhanmondi locality in Dhaka on August 5, 2024.(AFP)

IndiGo has cancelled its flight from Dhaka to India for Tuesday. All the flights are operating on Monday.



Air India too cancelled its flights to Dhaka “with immediate effect”. In a post on social platform X, the airline stated,"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect."



“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999,” Air India added.



Bangladesh plunged into a deep political crisis after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. As of now, the 76-year-old leader is in India.



According to an ANI report, the Awami League president landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft.



The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars. Her aircraft's movement was monitored by Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to Hindon airbase.



Hasina was forced to step down after month-long protests intensified with protesters storming her residence in Dhaka. They set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.





Bangladesh Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government was being formed and urged protesters to end the violence.



The protests began peacefully last month as students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said favoured those with connections to the prime minister's Awami League party, but the demonstrations then morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Hasina and the party.