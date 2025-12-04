Indigo cancels arrival-departure of 10 flights to Kolkata airport

IndiGo cancelled 10 flights to and from Kolkata on Saturday as the airline is grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage and announced calibrated schedule adjustments. IndiGo said its teams were working to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

A spokesperson of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said five flights including one each from Delhi and Nagpur to Kolkata were cancelled during the day as a result.

Departure of five other flights, including one Bound for Delhi, was similarly cancelled for the same reason of crew shortage and operational issues, the spokesperson said.

Arrival and departure of 85 flights were delayed for similar reasons, he said.

The 36 flights, having arrived at the airport on delay included those from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna and Goa,he said.

Among the 49 flights, which left the airport beyond schedule, the destinations were Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gaya, Patna, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad among others.

Like other airports in the rest of the country, hundreds of passengers faced hardships due to services getting cancelled and delayed for long throughout the day.

The airline, which operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily, on Wednesday said a "multitude of unforeseen operational challenges" have significantly disrupted its operations across the network for the past two days, and apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience.

The challenges include "minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The sources said over 100 IndiGo flights were cancelled at various airports, including at Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.