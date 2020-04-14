IndiGo to resume flight operations from May 4 in phased manner

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:07 IST

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, a day after the national lockdown ends on May 3, in a phased manner.

The airline, however, maintained that presently it will be flying exclusively domestic.

“Complementing the government’s efforts against Covid-19, we will start flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from May 4. We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp up it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

The airline further said that it will increase its operating capacity over subsequent months.