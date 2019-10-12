Indo-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in last five years: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:23 IST

The Indo-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will flourish further in the coming years after an interaction with US senators.

US Senators Ted Cruz (Republican - Texas) and Maggie Hassan (Democrat - New Hampshire) called on Singh here.

“During the meeting, Singh expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US, and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral defence relationship,” according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

He termed the US as the world’s oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India.

“India-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years. Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years,” the statement added.

Singh also appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. He reiterated India’s commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and officials of the Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

