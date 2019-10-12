e-paper
Indo-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in last five years: Rajnath Singh

Singh also appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
US Senators Ted Cruz (Republican - Texas) and Maggie Hassan (Democrat - New Hampshire) called on Singh here.(HT image)
         

The Indo-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will flourish further in the coming years after an interaction with US senators.

US Senators Ted Cruz (Republican - Texas) and Maggie Hassan (Democrat - New Hampshire) called on Singh here.

“During the meeting, Singh expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US, and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral defence relationship,” according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

He termed the US as the world’s oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India.

“India-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years. Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years,” the statement added.

Singh also appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. He reiterated India’s commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and officials of the Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 08:22 IST

After temple tour, it’s talk time for Modi and Xi; summit to wrap-up with lunch
Punjab launches massive search ops as intel warns of terror strike
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Ravindra Jadeja hilariously avoids stepping on danger area in Pune |Watch
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
