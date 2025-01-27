Indonesia's president Prabowo Subianto has ‘Indian DNA’, presses on nation's cultural influence

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, during an 'at home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in his honour, said that a recent genetic sequencing test revealed that he has "Indian DNA". Indonesia president Prabowo Subianto (2nd L) with prime minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar at the 'At-Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.(PTI)

President Murmu hosted the dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, which witnessed several dignitaries in attendance other than the Indonesian chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, external affairs minister S Jaishankar among others were seen at the reception.

Speaking at the event, Indonesian President pressed on the influence ancient Indian civilization has on Indonesian culture, language and genetics.

"A few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they told me I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing," he said.

ALSO READ | A new opportunity for New Delhi and Jakarta

Subianto further pointed out the ancient history India and Indonesia have together. "We have civilisational links, even now a very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names and in our daily life, the influence of ancient Indian civilisation is very strong. I think it's part of our genetics," he added.

President Subianto also hailed PM Modi's leadership and commitment towards reducing poverty and helping the marginalized section. He said that he also learnt a lot from the prime minister in the past few days.

The Indonesian president expressed his feeling of pride for being in India and wished "prosperity, peace and greatness" for the people of India in the coming years.

"I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I cam here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and commitments," Subianto said.

While attending the celebrations of India's 76th Republic Day, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was also accompanied by a high-level delegation including several ministers and senior officials of his country's government, and a business delegation.

During this visit, five Memorandums of Understanding on wide-ranging sectors, including health, traditional medicine and maritime security, etc., were signed and renewed between the two nations.

Notably, the guests at the reception dinner also witnessed and enjoyed a display of India's rich artistic and cultural heritage, reflection the nation's traditions and development.

(with ANI inputs)