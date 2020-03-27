Indore is MP’s Covid-19 hotspot, more cases feared in coming days

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:36 IST

Almost half of the total 31 Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh are from the state’s business city of Indore, which has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in the state. Jabalpur is the second most infected city with 8 positive cases followed by capital Bhopal with 3 cases. Two deaths have been reported, one each from Indore and Ujjain, said state officials.

In just three days, the number of covid-19 positive cases in Indore has gone up to 15, whereas none of the other districts in the state have reported more than two cases so far, except Jabalpur and Bhopal.

The Indore number, however, includes two patients from Ujjain, who were hospitalised in the city according to the information provided by the health department.

Indore is the most populated city of Madhya Pradesh with about two million people, as per the 2011 census.

Former vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal said, “Indore being the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, a large number of people come for jobs here from outside. The city is densely populated. Hence, the number of coronavirus affected people is bound to increase further.”

He said the curfew restrictions coupled with people living in isolation will definitely help in curbing the rise in the number of infections but the situation at present was alarming.

Dr Ulhas Mahajan, a medical practitioner who retired from the health department, said, “The number of coronavirus affected patients increased alarmingly in the past few days. It appears to be an outcome of ‘Rangpanchami’ celebrations and also people not maintaining social distancing in several areas of the city. People are still not serious about the restrictions. For instance, on the day of ‘Janata curfew’, a good number of people moved out on the street to hold a celebration. Until we comply with the restrictions, the situation will only worsen in the days to come.”

Commissioner, Indore division, Akash Tripathi, said, “As of now our entire focus is on how to contain the spread of the disease by ensuring that people comply with all the restrictions necessary to contain the disease. That’s why lockdown restrictions have been followed by curfew restrictions and during relaxation hours, too, we have imposed certain restrictions on people to check the gathering of people at any particular place.”

In Jabalpur, the first few cases of coronavirus patients were reported on March 20. Of the four patients, three belong to a jeweller’s family, who had returned from Dubai, while the fourth had returned from Germany. Later, four employees of the jeweler also turned positive.

Among the other coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, two are from Shivpuri and one each from Khandwa and Gwalior.