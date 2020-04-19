Industries in orange, green zones to be allowed in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:49 IST

Industries in areas that have been identified as orange and green zones will be allowed conditional permission to resume operations from April 20, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

The central government has allowed states to resume limited activities in certain areas from Monday and laid down guidelines on the segments that could begin operations.

“Industries will be allowed in green and orange zones. However, the workers should be in-situ. They should not travel,” Thackeray said, asking the businesses to take care of the workers and house them.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

Green zones are where there have no reports of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, while orange zones are the ones where a few cases have been reported. India has identified 170 hot spot districts, or red zones, where the relaxations will not be applicable.

Till Saturday evening, Maharashtra has conducted 66,800 tests, of which 95% were negative, Thackeray said. “Of the 3600 people tested positive, 75% are showing mild symptoms. There is no need to hide if you have any symptoms. You can approach the government hospitals,” he added.

Thackeray requested women to dial 100 to register complaints on domestic violence, amid reports that such cases have increased during the lockdown.