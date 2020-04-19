e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Industries in orange, green zones to be allowed in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Industries in orange, green zones to be allowed in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Covid-19 in Maharashtra: The central government has allowed states to resume limited activities in certain areas from Monday and laid down guidelines on the segments that could begin operations.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:49 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Industries will be allowed in green and orange zones. However, the workers should be in-situ. They should not travel,” Thackeray said.
“Industries will be allowed in green and orange zones. However, the workers should be in-situ. They should not travel,” Thackeray said.(Photo: Twitter/ OfficeofUT)
         

Industries in areas that have been identified as orange and green zones will be allowed conditional permission to resume operations from April 20, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

The central government has allowed states to resume limited activities in certain areas from Monday and laid down guidelines on the segments that could begin operations.

“Industries will be allowed in green and orange zones. However, the workers should be in-situ. They should not travel,” Thackeray said, asking the businesses to take care of the workers and house them.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

Green zones are where there have no reports of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, while orange zones are the ones where a few cases have been reported. India has identified 170 hot spot districts, or red zones, where the relaxations will not be applicable.

Till Saturday evening, Maharashtra has conducted 66,800 tests, of which 95% were negative, Thackeray said. “Of the 3600 people tested positive, 75% are showing mild symptoms. There is no need to hide if you have any symptoms. You can approach the government hospitals,” he added.

Thackeray requested women to dial 100 to register complaints on domestic violence, amid reports that such cases have increased during the lockdown.

tags
top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: 160,000 people have died due to Covid-19 globally
LIVE: 160,000 people have died due to Covid-19 globally
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news