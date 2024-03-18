 Influencers may soon be booked for gambling ads | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Influencers may soon be booked for gambling ads

ByZia Haq
Mar 18, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The watchdog has mounted a watch and endorsers could face stringent action, including fine and prosecutions, an official said

Social media influencers could face action for endorsing online gambling amid growing instances, the country’s consumer protection watchdog has stated in an advisory to online platforms and advertising intermediaries, people familiar with the matter said.

The authority has asked online advertisement intermediaries not to target Indian audiences with betting ads (Shutterstock)
The authority has asked online advertisement intermediaries not to target Indian audiences with betting ads (Shutterstock)

The statutory Central Consumer Protection Authority has told self-regulatory bodies and advertising intermediaries that “increasing instances” of direct and surrogate endorsements of betting and gambling, both banned under Public Gambling Act of 1867, had come to its notice.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The watchdog has mounted a watch and endorsers could face stringent action, including fine and prosecutions, an official said, declining to be named.

The authority has asked online advertisement intermediaries not to target Indian audiences with betting ads. “Advertisement of online betting platforms and apps promotes an activity that is predominantly banned and carries significant financial and socio-economic implications on consumers, particularly the youth,” the advisory stated.

Social media influencers and celebrities were found to be endorsing gambling online and they will be “equally liable” under various provisions and rules under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, according to the advisory.

The advisory has asked these platforms and influencers to immediately refrain from showing such advertisements or promotional content in any form whatsoever, failing with the government would be constrained to take action under various statutes, an official of the consumer affairs ministry said.

“The law on online gaming is not uniform across the country, but online gambling is prohibited in a majority of states,” said Ashok Paul, a lawyer specialising in cyber laws.

Sikkim regulated and licensed all forms of online gaming and betting through legislation in 2008. Telangana banned all forms of online games played for stakes with the Gaming Act of 2017. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, too, have banned all online games played for stakes.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On