Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan along with former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Balaram and 16 others were booked under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, police in Karnataka's Bengaluru said on Monday, January 27. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan(ANI)

The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station based on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH), news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by a man who alleged he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service at the the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where Kris Gopalakrishnan serves as a member of the Board of Trustees.

The complainant, Durgappa, belongs to the tribal Bovi community.

Durgappa, who was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the IISc, claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in the honey trap case and later dismissed from service.

Durgappa further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats, according to the report.

The other individuals accused in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari KVS, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

There was no immediate reaction from the IISc faculty or from Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the co-founders of Infosys, served as the vice chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014 and the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys from 2007 to 2011.

According to Kris Gopalakrishnan's LinkedIn profile, he was elected president of India's apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2013-14 and served as one of the co-chairs of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014.

In January 2011, the government of India awarded Gopalakrishnan the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honor.

Kris Gopalakrishnan holds master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Kris is a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and an Honorary Fellow of Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) of India, his LinkedIn profile profile says.