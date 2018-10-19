INLD chief suspends Dushyant, Digvijay from party

Taking a serious note of the allegations of indiscipline against two of his grandsons, Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala has suspended Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and youth leader Digvijay Chautala from the primary membership of the party, said an INLD release issued on Thursday.

The INLD chief also referred the matter pertaining to accusations of “indiscipline” against Dushyant and Digvijay, national president of the now dissolved Indian National Students’ Organisation, to the party’s disciplinary committee.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of Haryana’s main opposition party held in Gurugram.

“The disciplinary committee has been asked to submit its report by October 25 and till then, both of them will remain suspended from the primary membership of the party,” added the release.

The meeting was presided by Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teacher recruitment scam and is currently out on parole.

At the meeting, the former Haryana chief minister emphasised on the importance of discipline in the party.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:33 IST