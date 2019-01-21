‘INLD has asked its workers to stop drinking tea in cup and plate,’ claims Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala

Convener of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took a dig at Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), saying that he has come to know that the INLD has asked its party workers to stop drinking tea in cup and plate as it is the election symbol of JJP backed candidate Digvijay Chautala.

“INLD workers are now forced to drink tea in glasses because cup and plate has been prohibited by the party. They have become so scared that they have started spreading false news about us,” said Dushyant. He was at a meeting in Jind where he welcomed former minister Parmanand’s son Dharampal Tanwar to the party.

The Hisar MP said their real competition was with the ruling BJP and not any other party. He said CM Manohar Lal Khattar spending two days in Jind was telling of the BJP’s weak stand in the bypoll.

Comparing Surjewala to Chinese lights, Dushyant said, “Just like Chinese lights that are lit up for 15 days during Diwali, Surjewala too has come here for 15 days and will have to go back to Kaithal,” he said.

Dushyant also said the ruling BJP was specifically targeting his party and trying to thwart its campaign.

He said he has submitted an official complaint to the returning officer of election commission and Jind district administration against the government for misusing official machinery, which is not allowed to be used for elections.

He, however, said that all his complaints were being ignored by officials.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 08:04 IST