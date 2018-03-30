Innovate, patent, improve production to up prosperity, says PM Modi

From how to interlink rivers to using technology to expediting road construction and cleaning river Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined around one lakh students at the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, the nation’s biggest innovation fest, on Saturday to hear about their ideas to make India better.

Speaking at the event Modi also said that he wants to give more autonomy to India’s higher education sector. “Work is being done to create institutions of eminence,” he said.

Modi spoke of how after the second World War, the nations that emphasised on higher education witnessed greater prosperity. The prime minister called upon the students to not only innovate more but get their discoveries patented, make their production easier and take these to the people. “This is what brings prosperity,” he said.

“I am happy to see young minds thinking about ways to take our nation forward. It is a delight to be among smart innovators of smart India,” Modi said.

Talking of his government’s focus on participative governance, the prime minister said that the biggest assets of any nation are shram shakti and iccha shakti.

“Once the people decide to bring about change, everything is possible. It is essential to know the root of every problem and think about ‘out of the box’ ways to solve them,” he said.

Students from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) shared their views on ways to improve road connectivity, especially in the hilly areas in Uttarakhand, while students from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) shared ideas on ensuring cleaner rivers. Students are also talking about ideas on clean water supply.