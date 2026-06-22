INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray: How Indian Navy's 3 new indigenous ships add varied capabilities

In a single ceremony at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three indigenously built warships into the Indian Navy — a stealth guided-missile frigate, a hydrographic survey vessel and an anti-submarine warfare craft — marking what the government described as a milestone in the country's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. INS Dunagiri, newly commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on Sunday, June 21. (Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD)

The three vessels, named INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, were designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among those present.

“[The three ships] reflect India's growing maritime capabilities, our commitment to safeguarding national interests across the seas and the remarkable strides being made towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Modi said in a post on X.

“No nation can emerge as a major power without strong maritime capabilities. Development, security and prosperity are closely linked to the oceans. Most of the world's trade moves through sea routes, while vast global data networks operate beneath the oceans,” he said at the ceremony, news agency ANI reported.

Modi, who was in the state for Paschimbanga Divas celebrations the previous day, used the occasion to signal a broader ambition, just weeks after the BJP finally won the state from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. “West Bengal is poised to become a major hub for India's Blue Economy, maritime manufacturing, logistics and coastal development,” he said.

Admiral Swaminathan said the tri-commissioning, coming just 17 months after India's first-ever simultaneous commissioning of three warships in Mumbai in January 2025, showed that "India's warship-building capability is gaining new speed in modern technology, self-reliance, and self-confidence”.