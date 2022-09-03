‘Words will not be able to…’: PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted to celebrate yesterday's commissioning of the first made-in-India aircraft carrier - INS Vikrant - calling it a 'historic day' for the country. The 262-metre-long Vikrant was inaugurated by Modi at Kerala's Cochin Shipyard and the prime minister was given a tour of the warship after the ceremony. (Also Read | INS Vikrant is the first step towards India becoming an Indo-Pacific power)

"A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday," Modi tweeted and shared a video of Friday's ceremony.

A historic day for India!



Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vBRCl308C9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2022

Modi described Vikrant as 'large, grand, distinct and special' at the ceremony, declaring, "Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century."

"Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust."

Vikrant is the largest ever ship built in India; according to the Navy it is as big as two football fields. Built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features.

The ship has been given the same name as its illustrious predecessor - India's first aircraft carrier, which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

The new Vikrant has a considerable amount of made-in-India equipment and machinery, the manufacture of which involved major national industrial houses and over 100 MSMEs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON