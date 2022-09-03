Home / India News / ‘Words will not be able to…’: PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant

‘Words will not be able to…’: PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant

india news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:35 PM IST

INS Vikrant was commissioned by PM Narendra Modi at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala. It is the largest warship built in Indian maritime history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant, in Kochi on Friday.(Narendra Modi Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant, in Kochi on Friday.(Narendra Modi Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted to celebrate yesterday's commissioning of the first made-in-India aircraft carrier - INS Vikrant - calling it a 'historic day' for the country. The 262-metre-long Vikrant was inaugurated by Modi at Kerala's Cochin Shipyard and the prime minister was given a tour of the warship after the ceremony. (Also Read | INS Vikrant is the first step towards India becoming an Indo-Pacific power)

"A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday," Modi tweeted and shared a video of Friday's ceremony.

Modi described Vikrant as 'large, grand, distinct and special' at the ceremony, declaring, "Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century."

"Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust."

Vikrant is the largest ever ship built in India; according to the Navy it is as big as two football fields. Built at a cost of 20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features.

The ship has been given the same name as its illustrious predecessor - India's first aircraft carrier, which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

The new Vikrant has a considerable amount of made-in-India equipment and machinery, the manufacture of which involved major national industrial houses and over 100 MSMEs.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi indian navy
narendra modi indian navy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out