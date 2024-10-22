‘Instead of making excuses…': Delhi LG's veiled jibe at AAP over Yamuna toxic froth

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday shared images of toxic froth in Yamuna on X, taking a veiled jibe at the Atishi-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital for the second straight day.



“These pictures of Yamuna ji are from this morning. Who is responsible? Truth has a very bad habit, it cannot be suppressed. Instead of making accusations, allegations and excuses on media/social media, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi and especially Chhath worshippers and fasting people from this worsening situation,” the lieutenant governor said.



"I expect concrete steps for redressal," Delhi LG posted on X.



On Monday, the lieutenant governor had shared pictures of Yamuna too, saying,"This is the condition of Yamuna, the pain of Delhi's people; I can't see it. Who is responsible for such a plight? Who had claimed to clean the Yamuna and announced to take a dip in it?" Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena shared pictures of toxic froth in Yamuna on his X handle.(X/Delhi LG)





The Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that the pictures of the foam on the Yamuna were from 2015 and alleged that the BJP is "stooping to desperate tactics" by sharing old images.

BJP vs AAP on Yamuna pollution

The political war of words between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP continues as the capital grapples with water and air pollution.



On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Atishi blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for the poor air quality in Delhi.



“Anand Vihar, which lies on the Delhi-UP border, remains a hotspot where AQI levels are the highest. This area sees a large influx of buses from outside Delhi, and there is also the Kaushambi bus depot nearby. While Delhi runs CNG and electric buses, the Kaushambi bus depot receives diesel buses. We plan to engage with the UP government to implement pollution control measures there as well,” Atishi said at a press conference.



Responding to Atishi's allegations, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said,"I think AAP's Delhi Government is habitual of lying and blaming others for their own mistakes."



“Delhi Government is habitual of seeing shortcomings in everyone but themselves. BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) of water given by Haryana to Delhi is about 2-3 mg per litre. BOD of water supplied to Delhi through CLC canal is almost zero. But Delhi Government should tell who is responsible for the 28 drains of dirty water going into Yamuna from Delhi water to Okhla,” ANI quoted Saini as saying.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)