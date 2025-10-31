‘Insulting someone…’: Khesari Lal Yadav slams Samrat Chaudhary's ‘nachaniya’ remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate for Bihar polls from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav on Friday criticised Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for calling his 'nachaniya' (dancer) remark against the Bhojpuri singer. Khesari Lal Yadav is the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate for Bihar assembly polls from Chapra. (X/@khesariLY)

While referring to the Deputy CM as his "elder brother," Yadav urged that such words and statements should not be spoken just to win an election, and special consideration should be made to ensure that younger generations "don't use such words."

"For someone who hasn't worked hard, no words hold any meaning, but for someone who works hard, every word has meaning. If someone calls me 'nachaniya,' it's okay; he's an elder brother. That particular person has never been my enemy...But insulting someone just to win an election isn't right, and one should always control their words, because people in society respect you and listen to what you say, so efforts should be made to ensure that future generations don't use such words," the RJD candidate told ANI in an interview here.

Alleging that while the BJP leaders only think about their position in the party, Yadav pays attention to his relations, referencing his close relationship with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

"Party matters to them, but relationships matter to me. I've campaigned for both Manoj Tiwari and the BJP, and I've always respected my older brothers... The elections are today, and they'll come again in five years, but I'm not so stingy with relationships... Today, I want to pursue something outside the industry, so perhaps that's why I've become their enemy," he said.

He further promised that if elected as the Chapra MLA in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, he will try his best to solve the problems of lower standards of education, bad hospitals and others in the area.

"The trust that the people of Chapra have placed in me, I will try to do whatever I can with my skills and strength, whatever problems Chapra has... our effort will be to raise the standard of education, make the hospital system better than other cities... and take Chapra in a better direction," he said.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.