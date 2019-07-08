Intense rain spell in Mumbai on Monday morning; traffic hit

Mumbai woke to heavy showers on Monday, especially between 8am and 9am, with a continuous downpour as air, train and road traffic was hit across the city and its suburbs.

According to the weather bureau, intense rain was recorded in the central parts of Mumbai and suburbs at 20mm, considered as moderate, in less than two hours due to a strong cloud patch.

Between 8am and 10am, location wise rain details showed some parts of the suburbs like Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar recorded 85mm, 81mm, and 76mm of rain respectively while areas in south Mumbai ranged between 24mm to 31mm. Central parts of the city such as Dadar, Parel and Worli recorded rain between 25mm and 40mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heavy rain spell was short.

“The cloud band combined with strong westerly winds in the current active monsoon conditions led to heavy rain for almost two hours on Monday. It has currently eased,” KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region), said.

“Intermittent rain with heavy showers at isolated areas is expected through the day on Monday and Tuesday,” Hosalikar added.

Over the past 24 hours between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, the suburbs received 30.6mm rain and south Mumbai 54.2mm, both falling under the ‘moderate’ category.

Mumbai has recorded 53% of its July average rainfall till 8.30am on Monday with almost three weeks still to go.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:22 IST