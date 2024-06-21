International Yoga Day: PM Modi takes ‘post yoga’ selfie at Srinagar's Dal Lake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took ‘post yoga’ selfies with other participants as he celebrated the International Yoga Day at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a selfie with people after performing yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar on Friday. (Narendra Modi/X)

Expressing his satisfaction with the participation of people, PM Modi, said there was ‘unparalleled vibrancy’ at the event.

Posting pictures on X, Modi wrote, “Post Yoga selfies in Srinagar! Unparalleled vibrancy here, at the Dal Lake.”

Modi celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Ministers, citizens and institutions across the world joined in performing yoga to celebrate the day.

Speaking at the event the Prime Minister said, “On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir."

Modi further stressed the importance of yoga in people's welfare. He pointed out that, "When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society."

Stressing that yoga has become a way to promote India and bring tourism to the country, Modi said, “We are now seeing yoga tourism in states like Uttarakhand and Kerala. People are coming to India because they get to see authentic yoga.”

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts worldwide laid out their mats and participated in yoga sessions to celebrate Yoga Day.

In December 2014, recognising yoga's global appeal, the UN declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day. India's proposal for this day was supported by a record 175 member states in the UN General Assembly.