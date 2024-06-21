PM Narendra Modi gives 'yoga economy' message in land of 'sadhna' Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the International Yoga Day in the “land of sadhna ”, Srinagar, on Friday. Addressing an event in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, PM Modi said yoga helps its practitioners realise that “our welfare is related to the welfare of the world around us”. Noting that the number of people practising the ancient Indian system has increased over the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said "yoga economy" has generated employment in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar. (PTI)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal, the United Nations declared June 21st the International Yoga Day in 2014.

"I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records," he said.

"I have got an opportunity to come to the land of 'yoga' and 'sadhna'. In Srinagar, we can feel the 'shakti' that we get from yoga. I extend my wishes on the occasion of Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir to people performing yoga all across India and the world," said PM Modi, who is on a two-day tour to Srinagar.

PM Modi said the expansion of yoga across the world has provided a fillip to yoga tourism in India.

"In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga...Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connection of Yoga tourism is being seen. Tourists from across the world are coming to India because they want to learn authentic Yoga in India...People are even keeping personal Yoga trainers for their fitness...All of these have created new opportunities for the youth, new employment opportunities for youth," he added.

PM Modi said since the International Yoga Day was adopted, the number of people doing yoga has been continuously increasing across the world.

"Their attraction towards yoga is also on the rise. Wherever I go and whoever (global leaders) I meet, they ask me about yoga with curiosity. Yoga is becoming a part of daily life,” he said.

PM Modi further said that yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness.

He urged the masses to adopt the ancient system dedicated to physical, mental and spiritual well-being, as an important part of their daily lives.

"This year in India, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France was accorded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India but she dedicated her entire life to creating awareness about Yoga. Today, research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities and institutions around the world; research papers are being published," he added.

