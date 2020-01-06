IPS officer booked for sexual assault

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 04:44 IST

Assam police have registered a case against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, the daughter of another police officer, an official said on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the All Women Police Station in Guwahati, Arunima Bhuyan, said the police station registered a First Information Report against the police officer based on a complaint by the mother of the 13-year-old girl.

“We registered a case on January 3 under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 10 of the Pocso Act. The incident happened on December 31,” she said.

The 2012 batch IPS officer is presently posted as superintendent of police in one of the districts of the state.

According to officials, the complaint alleges that the incident happened at the residence of the IPS officer during a get together to celebrate the New Year.

The accused IPS officer did not answer phone calls or respond to the text messages despite several attempts. However, a police official close to him said, “there is no truth in the allegations. It is a case of frame-up.”