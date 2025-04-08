Iraqi national arrested with 1.2 kg suspected gold at Delhi Airport

An Iraqi national arriving from Baghdad was intercepted by Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport and seized 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, from his possession. Customs officers uncovered assorted yellow metal, which was suspected to be gold, concealed within the baggage. (X/@ANI)

The passenger, who was heading toward the green channel, drew the attention of officers during routine screening procedures when suspicious images appeared on the X-ray of his baggage.

A further check using a Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) triggered a strong alert, prompting a detailed examination of both the passenger and his luggage.

Customs officers uncovered assorted yellow metal, which was suspected to be gold, concealed within the baggage. The total weight of the recovered items amounted to 1203.00 grams.

The suspected gold was hidden to evade detection, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain its purity and value.

Authorities are also exploring potential violations of the Customs Act, 1962.

The Customs Department has released visuals and a video of the recovered items, emphasising the ongoing efforts to combat smuggling at the airport.

Further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, Customs officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, seized suspected cocaine worth around ₹17.89 Crore and arrested a passenger.

According to the press release, “On April 1, based on spot profiling, one passenger who arrived from Nairobi to Mumbai via Doha was intercepted by the Customs Officers at CSMI Airport. During the detailed examination of the baggage, white coloured powdered substance purported to be Cocaine, having a net weight of 1789 Grams, approximately valued at ₹17,89,00,000, was recovered from the false cavity of the trolley bag carried by her. The said passenger was arrested under the Provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.”

Mumbai Customs said that the passenger had concealed the suspected cocaine powder in a false cavity inside the trolley bag carried by her.