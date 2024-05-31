Is VK Pandian 'controlling' BJD? Naveen Patnaik responds

Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday refuted the speculation that ex-bureaucrat VK Pandian is his successor. He said his successor will be chosen by the people of Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with VK Pandian (ANI Photo)

Naveen Patnaik reveals health condition after Modi's 'conspiracy' attack: ‘Could have just...’

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result of these things," Patnaik said in an interview to news agency ANI.

The BJD chief further dismissed claims of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, that Pandian is “controlling the state", saying saffron camp's allegations were ridiculous and hold no significance.

On being questioned if his close aide acts as a gatekeeper and whether he takes all decisions on his behalf, Patnaik said, "That is ridiculous and I have said it often before. This is an old allegation and it holds no weight".

VK Pandian, a former Tamil Nadu bureaucrat, took voluntary retirement from the Indian Civil Services last year and joined the BJD.

Patnaik further claimed that such allegations come due to BJP's increasing desperation over their declining popularity in Odisha.

"I see it that they are getting more and more desperate, particularly as their popularity is waning in the country," Patnaik asserted.

The chief minister also dismissed speculation regarding his health and said that he is “perfectly fine” and had been campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, he further asserted that his party would return to power for a record sixth term and that the BJD will win a lion's share of the 21 seats in the Lok Sabha from the state. Patnaik said his priority was to continue to ensure the welfare of the people.

BJP alleges Pandian has held CM Patnaik ‘hostage’, urges Odisha DGP to free him

"We have been progressing in several fields, on education, on health. agriculture on irrigations of controlling national calamities programs for women. We have done a great deal and we intend to do much," he said.

However, Himanta Sarma, who earlier on multiple occasions alleged that Pandian is in complete control of the state government, on Thursday said that the latter has a firm "backdoor entry" in running Odisha.

The BJP leader further posed several questions including whether Patnaik physically signs any file or Pandian uses CM's digital signature.

"I have watched Naveen Babu's interview to @ANI which was specifically intended to allay our concerns. Unfortunately, his well-rehearsed answers have ended up raising more questions. Naveen Babu was unable to answer why Mr Pandian was the only person to be seen with him; either holding his mike or controlling his hands," Sarma said in a long post on X.

Sarma further claimed that Patnaik failed to assure the Odia people that Pandian would not be his successor. "Naveen Babu's successor is immaterial, as Mr Pandian already has a firm backdoor entry in running Odisha. He has pervasive control over the Chief Minister and Nabin Niwas. Naveen Babu failed to assure the people of Odisha that this will change," he stated.

The BJP leader further said that the people of Odisha still do not know why ministers and bureaucrats have "no direct access" to the CM.

"Does the Chief Minister physically sign on any file or Mr Pandian uses his digital signature; or where is the key to Mahaprabhu's Ratna Bhandar. These are among the several questions that remain unanswered," he added.

Earlier this week, Sarma shared a video on his social media handle accusing the ex-bureaucrat of holding Patnaik captive and controlling even the BJD leader's hand movements.

‘Pandian even controlling hand movements of Naveen Babu’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

In the video, Pandian can be seen controlling the shivering chief minister on the dais while addressing a rally. Sarma had said that he was concerned about the future of the state.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are taking place simultaneously, in four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Naveen Patnaik (77) has been serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha since 2000 and is the second-longest serving CM of any Indian state.

(With inputs from agencies)