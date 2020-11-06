e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / India News / Israel wants to enhance northeast India’s manufacturing capabilities, says envoy

Israel wants to enhance northeast India’s manufacturing capabilities, says envoy

The ambassador was on a two-day visit to Tripura talked of sharing technology for ‘using untapped resources for development’, and developing air connectivity between two nations once export of goods from north-east commences

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Tripura
Israeli ambassador Ron Malka was in Tripura for a two-day visit from Wednesday and met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb
Israeli ambassador Ron Malka was in Tripura for a two-day visit from Wednesday and met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb(Twitter)
         

Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka has said his country looks to strengthen ties with the northeastern states and wants to share technology to enhance the manufacturing capability of the region.

He said the West Asian country is also interested in sharing knowledge to develop human resources.

“Israel is a strong strategic partner of India and wants to share technology with the northeastern region for using untapped resources for development. We want to enhance manufacturing capabilities,” Malka told PTI in an interview here.

The ambassador was in Tripura for a two-day visit from Wednesday and had met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“India is our close friend. Both countries pledged to help each other in the fields of developments. Since the north-east is an integral part of India, we want to share high and advanced technologies, especially in the fields of manufacturing, packaging and shipping,” he said.

Malka said his country is also interested in air connectivity between Israel and Assam’s Guwahati.

“The air connectivity would be developed, only after the north-east region comes to a position to export its goods to Israel,” he said.

Malka said Israel is also interested in the exchange of culture between the two countries.

tags
top news
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In