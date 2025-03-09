Israeli tourist among two raped, man killed

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping two women, including an Israeli national, and killing one of their associates in the Hampi district of Karnataka, police officers aware of the matter said, amid mounting outrage over the incident. The Odisha man’s body was recovered on Saturday, police said. (Representational image)

According to police, a group of two women—the owner of a local homestay and the Israeli tourist—and three men—a tourist from the US, one from Maharashtra, and an Odisha resident—were camping by the bank of the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake in Gangavati, a popular tourist destination, late on Thursday. The group had gathered after attending a music concert when they were attacked by three men, police added.

“In her complaint, the 29-year-old homestay operator alleged that while they were stargazing and playing music, three men who came on a motorcycle approached them, asking where they could get petrol. When she informed them that there were no petrol pumps nearby, the accused demanded ₹100 from them,” Koppal superintendent of police Ram L Arasiddi said.

He added that one of the men gave the accused ₹20, but the suspects demanded more cash, which led to an argument.

“When the group refused to give them more money, the accused started abusing them. They then pushed the three male members into the canal and sexually assaulted the homestay operator and the Israeli tourist,” the SP said.

Two of the men swam to safety, but the Odisha resident, identified as D Bose, remained missing. His body was recovered on Saturday, police said. “We found his body six kilometres downstream. We are trying to reach his family and relatives in Odisha,” Arasiddi said.

Based on the homestay owner’s complaint, police lodged a case under the relevant BNS section, including gang rape, and began the investigation. They arrested two of the accused, 21-year-olds Mallesh and Chetan Sai, who worked as masons, and continued to search for the third suspect.

“The two arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime. They said they were intoxicated and attempted to rob the tourists, which led to a violent confrontation,” the SP said. In her complaint, the woman also said that the three men also snatched her bag and stole two mobile phones and ₹9,500 in cash.

The incident led to a massive outcry, with chief minister Siddaramaiah calling it a “deeply heinous crime.”

“The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner…is a deeply heinous crime. As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits. The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation. Our government is committed to ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting our state. We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said in a post on X.

The BJP looked to corner the Congress government over the incident, with its state unit president BY Vijayendra saying that despite a rise in crimes against women across the state, the ruling dispensation remained “delusional and indifferent” to the suffering of its people. “It is deeply disturbing to hear about the horrific rape of two women, a foreign national and a homestay owner reportedly from Koppal district, near the Tungabhadra canal. Criminals now act with impunity, unafraid of consequences,” he posted on X.