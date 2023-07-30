Home / India News / ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying 7 Singaporean satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying 7 Singaporean satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 06:32 AM IST

DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C56 carrying Singapore's DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passenger satellites has been launched today by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

5 facts about ISRO PSLV-C56 mission

The DS-SAR satellite was developed in partnership with the Government of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering. It will be launched into a near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination at a 535 km altitude.

Once deployed and operational, the DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore, as per ISRO.

The PSLV-C56 also carries six co-passenger customer satellites - VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

It is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th of PSLV in core alone configuration.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

