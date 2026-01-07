‘It is not Baigan’: TMC, Congress mock Union sports minister Mandaviya over Mohun Bagan gaffe

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya invited trolling with his mispronunciation of Kolkata-based Indian professional football club Mohun Bagan, a blooper that was made during a press conference, clips of which went viral on Wednesday. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an event in Delhi (@mansukhmandviya X)

Mansukh Mandaviya could be seen struggling to pronounce Mohun Bagan correctly - ending up saying a word which sounded like "baigan" - what the vegetable eggplant is called in Hindi.

The minor blooper was enough for the West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) to mock the union minister and fix his pronunciation.

'The Union Sports Minister in cannot even pronounce the names of Bengal's century-old iconic football clubs with the respect they deserve," read an X post from the official handle of TMC.

"It is not "मोहन बैंगन." It is Mohun Bagan. It is not "ईस्ट बैंगन." It is East Bengal," the post read.